SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.0 million. SMART Global also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGH. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGH

SMART Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 881,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SMART Global by 30.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SMART Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $627,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.