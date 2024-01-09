Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Sohu.com stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,833. Sohu.com has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $326.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.40.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
