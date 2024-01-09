Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Trading Down 0.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.71. 10,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 18,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
