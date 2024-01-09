Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Trading Down 0.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.71. 10,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 18,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Source Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Source Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Source Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 36,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Source Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

