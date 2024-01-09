Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,381% from the average daily volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Southern Banc Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.26.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

