Steem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.65 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $102.11 million and $4.65 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,170.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00145854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00534101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00316710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00202338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,840,040 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

