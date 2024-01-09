Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:SCM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,576. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $317.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

