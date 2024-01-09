Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 9th (ACET, AKAM, CTLT, CVCY, EDR, EPR, FBK, FCCO, FHB, FNB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 9th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Get Adicet Bio Inc alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.