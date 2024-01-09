StockNews.com Downgrades Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) to Hold

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE NNI traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 87,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,797. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a current ratio of 44.25. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nelnet by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

