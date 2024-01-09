StockNews.com Upgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMBK. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. 19,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $399.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $336,056 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

