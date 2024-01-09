StormX Hits Market Cap of $70.45 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. StormX has a market cap of $70.45 million and $14.05 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StormX Token Profile

StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

