Streamr Price Hits $0.0493 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Streamr has a market cap of $48.91 million and $22.14 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,055,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,193,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

