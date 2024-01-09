Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Up 2.7%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.96). 1,951,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 551,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

Several brokerages have recently commented on KETL. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £164.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

