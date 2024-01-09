Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 33.5% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016352 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,894.23 or 0.99944131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010906 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00187997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024059 USD and is up 37.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.