Sycomore Asset Management Sells 47,632 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 47,632 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 3.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $17,314,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $120,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.98. 2,403,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,833 shares of company stock worth $266,137,071. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

