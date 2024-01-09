Sycomore Asset Management Sells 72 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.38.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.