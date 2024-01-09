TerraClassicUSD Tops One Day Volume of $18.99 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $209.15 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00073301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001345 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,763,292 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,606,698 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.