Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.69

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 79974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.27) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 240 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

