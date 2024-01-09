Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Trading Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 1,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,485.88%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

