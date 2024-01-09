Theta Fuel Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $279.17 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00021295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,409,772,450 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.