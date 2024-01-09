Thomas B. Newbern Sells 7,800 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AutoZone stock traded down $32.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,521.28. 139,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,622.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,548.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

