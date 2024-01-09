Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) General Counsel Sells $355,315.36 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $355,315.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tiptree Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,049. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.38 million, a PE ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $416.51 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIPT. TheStreet cut Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TIPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the first quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tiptree by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tiptree by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.