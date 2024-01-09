Toncoin Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004763 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.48 billion and $61.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,906,813 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,855,264.413657 with 3,456,305,955.752181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26039127 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $61,251,759.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

