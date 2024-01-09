TrueFi (TRU) Trading 30.1% Lower This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $50.04 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,462,818 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,462,818.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04906622 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $3,433,326.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

