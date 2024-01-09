UMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.75 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $142.48 million and $7.75 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00004078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 117,369,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,864,116 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

