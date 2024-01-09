Umee (UMEE) Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Umee has a total market cap of $25.33 million and $253,046.22 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Umee has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Umee token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Umee Profile
Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz.
