Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Reaches $131.59 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.01 or 0.00013030 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and $131.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00145300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.14931473 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 907 active market(s) with $105,916,555.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

