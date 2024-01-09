Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,511. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

