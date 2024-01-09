Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,804,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,015,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

