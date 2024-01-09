Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 16.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $265,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $333.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.