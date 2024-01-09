Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0274 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Velas has a market capitalization of $69.77 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00075221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00021291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,543,658,064 coins and its circulating supply is 2,543,658,062 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.