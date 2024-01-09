Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Up 10%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $1,512.75. 192,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 280,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,375.23.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venator Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 116,896.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,965,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 219,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

