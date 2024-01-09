Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Hits $0.0223

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.12 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02231801 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,589,322.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

