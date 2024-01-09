Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $55.37 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Verge has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $55.37 million and $2.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,170.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00145854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00534101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00316710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00202338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

