WAX (WAXP) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $203.81 million and $14.71 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,111,209,225 coins and its circulating supply is 3,395,745,578 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,110,841,835.7253633 with 3,395,598,755.7001553 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06220247 USD and is up 6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $15,609,718.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

