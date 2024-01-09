WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €1.92 ($2.11) and last traded at €1.92 ($2.11). 2,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.96 ($2.15).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.07. The company has a market cap of $288.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

