Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. 980,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,729. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.