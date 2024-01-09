West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$114.74 and last traded at C$115.63. Approximately 156,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 177,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$116.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.394686 earnings per share for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -263.33%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
