West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$114.74 and last traded at C$115.63. Approximately 156,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 177,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$116.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$1.20. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.394686 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -263.33%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.