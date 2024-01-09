WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WHF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,915. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $295.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 118.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 709,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

