WINkLink Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $78.03 million and $32.74 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008517 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $31,634,827.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.