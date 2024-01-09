WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 153,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 237,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDU. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 44.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth $871,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter worth about $372,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

