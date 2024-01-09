WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDGGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 250,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 224,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHDG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 341.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,785.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

