WOW-token Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.97 million and $3.23 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00020507 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004006 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
