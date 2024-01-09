X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Down 0.1%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 6,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 30,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 89.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 335,514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 69.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

