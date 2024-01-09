YES WORLD (YES) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125,042.61

YES WORLD (YES) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $125,042.61 and $50.40 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

