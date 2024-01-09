Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.98

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 2491715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Yum China by 11.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

