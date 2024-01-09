Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $309.92 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $18.98 or 0.00040628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $309.92 million and $51.38 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00045653 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014633 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000175 BTC.
About Zcash
Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
