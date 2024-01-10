111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 2.6% Higher

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 53,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 143,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.55.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
