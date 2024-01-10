111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading 2.6% Higher

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 53,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 143,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.55.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in 111 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 111 by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

