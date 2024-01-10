7Pixels Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $3.44 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.12825902 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”



