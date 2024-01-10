Abbott Laboratories Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 192,708 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,108% compared to the average volume of 15,958 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.40. 4,643,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,037. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

