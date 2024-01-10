ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Trading 0.8% Higher

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. 14,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 10,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

